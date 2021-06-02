With the release of Far Cry 6 inching closer, three of the game’s developers took to Reddit for an AMA session with excited fans. As spotted by PC Gamer, amongst the information to come out of the session was that there won’t be a map editor, Arcade mode, or a weapon tier system in the game. Hurk, the comic relief that has been seen in every main game since Far Cry 3, will also not make an appearance.

Many will be disappointed to find the map editor and arcade mode won’t be present in the upcoming Far Cry title. According to Game Director Alexandre Letendre, this was “a difficult decision.” However, doing so has allowed them to focus more on the game’s campaign and its definitely political modern-day guerrilla revolution in Yara. The game’s story focuses on Dani Rojas, a guerrilla fighter for Libertad who aims to overthrow the brutal dictatorship of Antón Castillo, played by actor Giancarlo Esposito.

According to Narrative Director Navid Khavari, a number of the story’s themes will center around Rojas’ motives and those of other characters. “Questions of when does your revolution begin? How far are you willing to go for that revolution? Are you fighting this revolution for the right reasons? All […] challenge our characters throughout the story.” As far as the villains go:

What really drew us to revolve much of the story around the Castillo family was to look at what could motivate a dictator to commit atrocities and human rights abuses against their own population while also claiming to be a great father, raising their son to inherit his construction of Yara. It also leads to this notion of inheritance. In many ways Antón feels that Yara belongs to his family, and that the Castillo’s are the key to “Rebuild Paradise” (his words).

Because of the focus on characters from the region of Yara, the goofy comic relief Hurk will not appear in Far Cry 6. He is said to be “on other adventures” while the events of Far Cry 6 are going on. Another gameplay feature that won’t be returning is the weapon tier system introduced in Far Cry New Dawn because it “didn’t fit our fantasy and world.” Human guns for hire will also be absent as the game is focusing on animal Amigos, but Rojas won’t always be fighting alone. World Director Benjamin Hall confirmed “Yara is full of like minded people that want to take the fight to Castillo and bring down the regime.” Features that will be returning include takedowns with new animations, the wingsuit, grappling hook, and co-op play. The campaign will be fully playable in co-op just like it was in Far Cry 5. The team also confirmed there will be special DualSense features for PS5 owners although more details on these will come later. They will also explain the roadmap for any downloadable content and Letendre promised they “are not going to keep you waiting for too long” for more news. Far Cry 6 releases on October 7, 2021.

[Source: Reddit via PC Gamer]