One of the things players love about the LittleBigPlanet games is the wide range of costumes available for Sackboy to use. Sackboy: A Big Adventure is also aiming for a large collection. Following the critically-acclaimed release of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the game’s three main characters will be appearing in Craftworld as costumes for Sackboy.

Prepare for epic intergalactic adventures as Ratchet, Clank and Rivet costumes and emotes come to Sackboy: A Big Adventure Download from PS Store on 11th June. pic.twitter.com/g7k7lxMWIn — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 9, 2021

Ratchet, Rivet, and Clank will all be stepping into the game. All three costumes will be released for free on the PlayStation Store on Friday, June 11, the day after Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart launches. They’ll join costumes from many of PlayStation’s other franchises, including Ghost of Tsushima, Death Stranding, Detroit Become Human, Days Gone, and Returnal. Many of the game’s existing costumes can be broken down into pieces that can be combined as players see fit, as well as customized with a host of different colors, although it’s uncertain whether these costumes will be treated the same or simply be one complete outfit.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure removed all of the level building and crafting elements that were synonymous with the LittleBigPlanet franchise and focused on a 3D platforming adventure instead. As players progress through the levels, they’ll reveal even more costumes that can be purchased at Zom Zom’s Shop, as well as collecting costume pieces that will unlock entire outfits once the set is complete. Players have hundreds of options to come up with a unique appearance for their character.

The costumes are best shown off when playing with friends. All of the game’s campaign levels can be played with up to three friends, as well as an additional ten Teamwork Levels that require at least one other player. As well as couch co-op play, players on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 can join each other’s adventures thanks to crossplay between the two platforms. Online multiplayer, crossplay and transferring saves from PS4 to PS5 were all enabled with a patch in December 2020.

[Source: Twitter (1, 2)]