Following yesterday’s Elden Ring news, Bandai Namco Entertainment confirmed in a press release that the game’s PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions will be free for those who purchase the game on last-gen consoles.

Although Elden Ring doesn’t release until next year, this is welcome news in light of reports that PS5 and Xbox Series X supply shortages will extend well into 2022.

“With Elden Ring, we have applied all our dark fantasy and action-RPG expertise cultivated throughout the Dark Souls series, in order to create a bold, classical evolution of the genre,” director Hidetaka Miyazaki said in a statement. “We’ve crafted a rich world with a staggering sense of scale, based off of legends written for the game by George R. R. Martin. Elden Ring is a world full of mystery and peril, ready to be explored and discovered; a drama in which various characters flaunt their own mystique and ulterior motives. We sincerely hope you enjoy experiencing it for yourself.”

Bandai Namco Entertainment President and CEO, Yasuo Miyakawa, added that he admires Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin, and is excited to deliver Elden Ring to a passionate fan base around the globe.

“We will continue to develop Elden Ring not only as a game but also in a variety of other areas in order to deliver the worldview and charm of this title to our fans around the world,” Miyakawa continued. “We look forward to your continued support.”

After a long wait, Elden Ring will release on January 21st, 2022.