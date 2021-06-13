E3 organizer The Entertainment Software association apparently pulled its own official E3 2021 trailer to remove the image of a DualSense controller.

As spotted by Video Games Chronicle, the original trailer depicted a player holding a DualSense in their hand shortly after the trailer began. The video was quietly taken down, and the newer version skips that sequence while keeping the rest of the trailer intact.

You can see both versions below.





The general consensus is that the folks responsible for making the trailer didn’t think much of PlayStation’s absence from the event, especially since majority of the games being showcased are multiplatform titles. However, the powers that be at The ESA probably weren’t pleased because Sony hasn’t made an appearance at E3 since 2019, and prior to E3 2020’s cancellation due to the pandemic, the company released a statement confirming that it had no plans to attend last year either.

“We have great respect for the ESA as an organization, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year,” a Sony spokesperson told Games Industry, prompting a response from The ESA defending its position.

“E3 is a signature event celebrating the video game industry and showcasing the people, brands, and innovations redefining entertainment loved by billions of people around the world,” the company argued.

E3’s change in direction and the rising costs associated with the event have led a number of companies and industry professionals to come up with their own alternatives. Several publications have contacted The ESA for a comment on this story, but have yet to hear back.

[Source: VGC]