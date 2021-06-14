Mystery Thriller Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View has been announced for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, along with Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. The game is set to release this fall.

Set in a very dark, 1950s England, the game puts players into the shoes of retired detective Robert Conway as he investigates the disappearance of his 8-year-old neighbor, Charlotte May. Conway must put his skills to the test and examine his neighbors with a new suspicion, uncovering new evidence and putting together the pieces to gain the truth. Per the press releases, the game features the following:

GAME FEATURES:

Experience a tense and emotional story in an all-new detective thriller from White Paper Games, the creators of The Occupation and Ether One.

Lead the investigation into a missing person as Robert Conway, a retired detective living in Dahlia View.

Observe the actions of Dahlia View’s residents to uncover clues, study suspicious behavior and gain new leads.

Explore Dahlia View, solve puzzles and interrogate residents to discover new evidence, profile suspects and piece together your investigation.

A trailer has also been released, giving a brief glimpse into the game.

Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View is currently slated to release Autumn 2021 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. We know you are excited to start solving the mystery of what happened to our comments section. To those who uncover the truth, please leave us a message below with your thoughts on the game.