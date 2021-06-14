Dying Light 2 Stay Human gameplay will feature a day/night cycle similar to Dying Light, where infected monsters will roam the world in different intensities based on the time of day. Additionally, Animation Director Dawid Lubryka states in a gameplay Q&A that the world will be split between two major “levels”: ground and rooftops, where “ground is death, and rooftops are life.” Don’t think rooftops are entirely safe though. Co-op will also let players experience different versions of events in the game by allowing co-op partners to “walk in the shoes” of the main player’s story.

Dying Light 2 is during the “modern dark age” of humanity 15 years after the apocalypse. Refugees began living on the rooftops of buildings after an infection spread through the water system of “The City”, causing the infected to flood the streets below. You play as Aiden Caldwell — an outsider that specializes in fighting the infected — as he tries to uncover the secrets of his past. According to Lubryka, Aiden’s story will also link the events of Dying Light and Dying Light 2 together.

As with the previous installment in the franchise, the infected in Dying Light 2 will be vulnerable to UV rays, and will therefore stay in the shadows during the daytime. Once night falls, however, players will have to watch out for stronger monsters and more enemies, though rooftops will be relatively safer. Lubryka states that the game revolves around one simple rule: “Ground is death, and rooftops are life”. Techland stated that the 6-square kilometer wide map with the added verticality of multi-storied buildings will provide players will tons of exploration options.

The rooftops are mainly where the NPCs will reside, and where players will interact with other major characters. Here, Lybryka notes, is where players will be able to make choices and see them reflected in the world around them. An example given was an opera singer, who the player can choose to save. Doing so will have the singer show up later in the survivor hub area to perform songs, which other NPCs may approve or disapprove of.

Check out the videos below to learn more about Dying Light 2 gameplay:

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will release for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on December 7, 2021. The game will reportedly take up about 60GB of space.

[Source: YouTube, PC Gamer]