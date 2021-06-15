Eldest Souls, the 16-bit 2D souls-like, is releasing for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC on July 29, 2021. Fallen Flag Studios revealed the release date in a new story trailer unveiled as part of the E3 2021 showcase, which explains the premise of the game. The game seems to have come a long way since its original announcement trailer back in 2019 and looks to establish itself as a unique “Boss-Rush” style souls-like.

The story follows a single soldier wielding a massive obsidian blade created by the last “shard” of creation. In the game’s lore, mankind and gods were borne from the same “prodigious” shard, which fell down from earth after the moon shattered. After an evil god began conquering mankind, humans overthrew and imprisoned the gods. The same evil god would eventually cause the downfall of humanity, and this is where the main protagonist comes in.

As with most souls-like games, Eldest Souls promises to be “fast-paced and brutally challenging”. The similarities don’t stop there: the game will also feature a boss-rush combat system, as well as a multitude of NPCs that the player can interact with as they explore the ancient “Citadel”. Additionally, with the inclusion of a “vast array” of talents and abilities, players will be able to create builds that can allow for a personalized combat style “from a multitude of combinations”.

It was originally part of Nintendo’s Indie World showcase back in 2020. However, up until that point, United Label only confirmed the game would release for the Nintendo Switch. Now we know the game will release for the PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as Xbox consoles and PC via Steam. Eldest Souls will be the first title ever released by Fallen Flag Studios, an indie game development studio located in Derby, UK. United Label, the publishing house behind BAFTA-nominated Röki, will publish the game.

You can check out the full animated story trailer below:

Eldest Souls releases for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC on July 29, 2021

[Source: YouTube, Nintendolife]