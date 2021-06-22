The recently announced Death Stranding Director’s Cut may be coming exclusively to PS5, according to the ESRB’s rating page. An announcement trailer shown at the Summer Game Fest last week revealed that the game would launch for the PS5, and used the console to render the trailer’s graphics. However, there was no confirmation on whether the game would also release for PC like Death Stranding.

The news comes from Twitter user Nibellion, who originally found the ESRB rating page for the game. Usually, if a game is launching on several platforms, the game’s ESRB page specifically states which platforms it will appear on. Games like Cyberpunk 2077, for instance, even have a separate page dedicated to its Google Stadia launch. With Death Stranding, too, we see that both the Windows PC and PS4 versions of the game have ratings. Death Stranding Director’s Cut is currently only rated for PS5.

Notably, the Death Stranding Director’s Cut’s rating summary also differs from the previous version’s description with one specific line:

This is an action game in which players assume the role of a courier (Sam Porter) transporting packages across a post-apocalyptic environment … Players use machine guns, grenades, and shotguns to kill enemies; firefights are highlighted by realistic gunfire, large splashes of blood, and cries of pain. In some stages, players can perform stealth takedowns of enemies (e.g., strangling characters from behind).

This sentence, dedicated to explaining how the stealth mechanic works in the game, does not appear in Death Stranding‘s rating summary, which is nearly identical. While the game already featured stealth takedowns, the added mention could signal that the game will focus more on stealth. Additionally, the Director’s Cut teaser trailer sported some pretty overt references to the Metal Gear Solid series. The trailer also featured new enemies in an unfamiliar underground location, so suffice to say that we may be getting more than just an upgraded next-gen version of the game. It truly seems this will be a longer and different “Director’s Cut” version of the game.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut will be coming soon to the PS5 sometime this year. There is currently no confirmed release date or release console except the PS5. If you’re interested in more Death Stranding content, you can also check out our review for the game released back in 2019.

[Source: Twitter, ESRB]