Looks Like Death Stranding 2 Is Headed to The Game Awards 2023

Fans are convinced that PS5 exclusive Death Stranding 2 is headed to The Game Awards 2023, thanks to a now-deleted tweet by the event organizer. Creator Hideo Kojima and TGA host Geoff Keighley are known for their friendship, and the upcoming sequel was officially unveiled at last year’s awards show, though its existence was known well prior to that.

The tweet in question came in reply to a tweet by Kojima himself, in which he claims to be “mixing” something. Going by the image, fans think the developer is working on a mix for a trailer at TGA 2023, which is set to take place on Thursday, December 7. TGA is arguably the biggest annual gaming event post-E3, with high-profile celebrities and industry executives in attendance. It does make sense for Kojima to announce something during the show.

Official account for #TheGameAwards teasing a new Kojima trailer.



Probably Death Stranding 2. pic.twitter.com/UDEeGcktYT — Okami Games (@Okami13_) November 24, 2023

The reply has now been deleted. pic.twitter.com/kmE6BR7w6S — Okami Games (@Okami13_) November 24, 2023

It’s unclear why the reply was deleted, but we’re assuming that Keighley didn’t want to give away any surprises. Kojima does have other projects in development but we’re leaning towards Death Stranding 2 making an appearance, possibly with a new trailer and a release window, if not a release date.