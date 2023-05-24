Hideo Kojima Shares Death Stranding 2 Set Photo

Not too much is known about Hideo Kojima’s next game, but the legendary creator recently shared a Death Stranding 2 set photo teasing the upcoming game.

In a new tweet, Kojima shared a photo of himself on a motion capture stage. Pictured in the photo is a slate with the initials “KJP DS2” on it, referencing Kojima Productions and Death Stranding 2. In the background, an actor in motion capture gear could be seen, as well as a cameraman.

Check out the new Death Stranding 2 set photo below:

What do we know about Death Stranding 2?

Currently, not a whole lot is known about the highly anticipated sequel to 2019’s Death Stranding. Actors Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, and Troy Baker will reprise their roles in the sequel. Actors Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna will also appear in the game as new characters.

The first Death Stranding was released in 2019 to mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The game was a massive success sales wise, however, selling more than 5 million copies worldwide by 2021.