Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be arriving on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on August 24. Not only has the game acquired a release date and extra word in the title, there’s also a Deluxe Edition and a handful of pre-order bonuses to go alongside the standard edition.

The Deluxe Edition will include the Endeavor Veteran Pack and the Endeavor Pass. The latter will include four “additional full DLC bundles” that will be released at a later date. The Endeavor Veteran Pack includes the following:

Heirloom Standoff Shotgun

Classic and Classic Elite Armor Kit Skins – 10, 2 for each class

Classic Ballistic and Classic Headset Helmets

Vintage Sulaco Cap Head Accessory

Weapon Colors – Chrome Plated, Digital Urban, Desert, and Blue Camo

Weapon Decal – Caution Stripe

Emotes – Look Into My Eye and Sloppy Salute

Challenge Cards – Pack of nine random cards

Those who pre-order either edition of the game will get the Hardened Marine Pack as a bonus. This includes the Digital Red Camo Weapon Color, Weapon Decal Pack that includes three decals, Chestburster Taunt Emote, and Bandana Accessory.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a cooperative third-person survival shooter whether playing with friends or AI teammates. Three marines take on waves of Xenomorphs and Weyland-Yutani Synthetic foes across four replayable campaigns, each of which promises to introduce a new storyline to the Alien universe. There are more than 20 enemy types, 11 of which are different types of Xenomorph, including some new types like the Burster and the Prowler.



As you probably guessed with the amount of cosmetics on offer in the Deluxe Edition and pre-order bonuses, each Colonial Marine can be customized through five different classes, 30 futuristic weapons with 70 attachments between them, gear, and character perks. There’s also a Challenge Card system that will add twists to each campaign.

The game is now due to arrive on August 24 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Twitter, Aliens Fireteam Elite]