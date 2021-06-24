In collaboration with Mercedes Benz, Media Molecule is releasing a new game in Dreams titled “Dreams and Mercedes-Benz” on July 8, 2021. The game takes place in 2078, and is a narrative-based 2D platformer set in a future where artificial intelligence manages everything. The collaboration is designed with the idea of “imagining a future together,” and also includes a two-week community jam that will run from July 13 to July 28, 2021 under the same theme.

Dreams is less of a game itself and more a creative platform for users (or as Media Molecule calls them, “shapers”) to create their own unique video games and other content, be it short one-room experiences or longer-form narratives. Dreams originally released for PS4 in 2020. Since then, users have created some truly impressive things, from a recreation of the entirety of The Simpsons: Hit & Run to Ghost of Tsushima’s gameplay trailer.

The Mercedes-Benz collaboration came after the company co-hosted the me Convention with SXSW in 2019. Vice President of Marketing at Mercedes Bettina Fetzer states that the collaboration “stands for a new way of exploring and creating favorable futures for next generations”. Media Molecule director Siobhan Reddy also mentions that a community creator named Scott Vanderburgh (known in-game as the_burgervan) helped create the collaboration game. The teaser trailer included below shows off just how visually stunning games made in Dreams can truly be.

Sony has also stated previously that it will continue to “actively invest” both in the game and Media Molecule. The studio is hoping to grow the active user base for the game which, while full content made by some talented individuals, nevertheless suffers from a too-small player base to enjoy them. To this, the company has stated that it will continue to add content in the coming years and has also released a comprehensive roadmap in the form of a public Trello board.

You can check out the official Mercedes Benz Dreams game collaboration teaser trailer below:

“Dreams and Mercedes-Benz” releases in Dreams on July 8, 2021.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]