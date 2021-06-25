Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin sales have officially reached 1 million units globally after releasing in late 2020. The JRPG mixes elements of action-platforming and farm simulation and was one of the 10 highest-ranked JRPGs on Metacritic in 2020. Additionally, the game has also recently added new content and updates, including one that allows the player to carry two pets at the same time.

Indie developer Edelweiss launched Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PCs via Steam back in November 2020. It follows the story of Sakuna, a goddess who was banished from her capital after a series of mishaps. The ruling deity then tasks her with “securing a foothold for the capital” on the Isle of Demons, where she and her human companions now farm rice and root out the evil demons that inhabit the island.

The game features two major gameplay elements: farming rice, and venturing out into the wild. The farming mechanics in the game are surprisingly complex and realistic, with the ability to cultivate new strains of rice throughout the year. In the wild, Sakuna can battle enemies and gather resources to craft new gear, as well as food supplies for the village. If you’re interested in reading more about the gameplay elements of Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, you can also check out our review.

Recently, the game also released on the PC via Epic Games Store, and update with Spanish and Simplified Chinese language support. It also added the ability to further interact with the village’s pets, including the ability to carry a cat and a dog at the same time. XSEED Games EVP Kenji Hosoi stated that he hopes the added “support for more language and new storefronts, as well as fun additions from Edelweiss” will “entice more players around the world … to learn about the power of rice!”

Furthermore, to celebrate the 1 million sale milestone, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is currently holding a 30% discount on the PlayStation Store as well as other storefronts. The game is immediately available for the PS4, as well as Nintendo Switch and PCs via Steam and Epic Games Store.

[Source: Gamespress]