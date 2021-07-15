Electronic Arts has confirmed once again that Battlefield 2042 cannot be played offline at all. In a lengthy post on its website, the publisher detailed what fans can expect from the upcoming title, including cross-play features and cross-progression, which we covered yesterday. Tucked away in the article was the confirmation that even playing solo against AI bots will require an internet connection.

“Battlefield 2042 is a multiplayer-only experience,” EA wrote. “So while you can play Solo against AI Soldiers if you’d like to practice, it will be in an online setting.”

In the same post, EA said that it recognizes fans’ enthusiasm for naval warfare, and while Battlefield 2042 will have naval oriented vehicles, the game won’t focus on naval warfare at launch. However, there is a possibility that DICE will add fan-requested content in the future.

“You can expect to see naval oriented vehicles such as the LCAA Hovercraft, however there isn’t a focus on naval specific warfare right now,” the post reads. “We’ve seen your comments about how excited you are about naval warfare, so stay in touch with us about what you’d like to see in the future!”

Battlefield 2042 will release on both last-gen and current-gen platforms, the key difference between which is an adjustment to the playable area. This is understandably due to technical limitations of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. That said, both generations will get the same gameplay features, weapons, vehicles, specialists, and gadgets.

Battlefield 2042 will release on October 22nd. A technical playtest will take place later this summer.

[Source: EA]