The newest Apex Legends update will add a new legend named Seer to the game. Respawn Entertainment announced the new update details via its Stories from the Outlands “Metamorphosis” trailer as well as its official Apex Legends Twitter account. More information is planned for release on July 22, 2021, and the new season will go live on August 3, 2021.

Season 9 of Apex saw the addition of a new legend named Valkyrie—the daughter of Viper, one of the main antagonists of Titanfall 2. In addition to Valkyrie, the season also added a new 3v3 Arenas mode, as well as an updated Olympus map and further lore connections to the Titanfall universe. New emotes, skins, and Bowcek weapon were among the numerous cosmetic and gameplay changes that shook up the game’s meta and aesthetic for better or for worse.

A bad omen cast a shadow over Obi’s birth: will his light survive and emerge from the darkness? pic.twitter.com/uRBPA30r3q — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) July 19, 2021

The next season looks to continue that pace, adding a new legend named Obi aka “Seer” who seems to be a stealthy character that relies on their moth-themed microdrones. For the past week, Respawn has teased details about the new legend through various clues hidden throughout the existing maps, with many legends commenting on the legend of Obi’s “curse”. In the trailer, we can see further details about Obi’s background, including how they were born with special glowing eyes that were considered a “bad omen” by those around them.

Additionally, the new update is confirmed to include a new weapon called the Rampage LMG. The weapon is apparently the legend Rampart’s “newest invention” which will feature a “surprising source of firepower”. Furthermore, the popularly-demanded ranked Arenas will finally make a debut in the next update, along with an updated World’s Edge map that will have some “major changes”.

Respawn will announce further details about the upcoming season titled “Emergence” on July 22, 2021 in its full Emergence launch trailer reveal. If it’s anything like the previous season’s launch trailer reveal, we’ll likely get to see new information on any map updates and additions, as well as new weapons and Seer’s abilities.

You can check out the official Apex Legends Metamorphosis story trailer below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Apex Legends’ new season goes live on August 3, 2021

[Source: YouTube, EA]