Following recent reports, streaming giant Netflix has officially confirmed its plans to expand into gaming.

In a letter to shareholders dated July 20th, Netflix said that the expansion is still in its early stages. Games will be included in members’ subscriptions at no additional cost, and the initiative will kick off with mobile games.

Part of the letter reads:

We’re also in the early stages of further expanding into games, building on our earlier efforts around interactivity (eg, Black Mirror Bandersnatch) and our Stranger Things games. We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV. Games will be included in members’ Netflix subscription at no additional cost similar to films and series. Initially, we’ll be primarily focused on games for mobile devices. We’re excited as ever about our movies and TV series offering and we expect a long runway of increasing investment and growth across all of our existing content categories, but since we are nearly a decade into our push into original programming, we think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games.

The wording of the letter suggests that Netflix has plans to go beyond mobile gaming eventually, which is in line with reports that the company is in talks with Sony. Dataminers found images of the DualSense controller and Ghost of Tsushima in Netflix’s iOS app files. However, it looks like it’ll be a while before we hear anything.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Netflix]