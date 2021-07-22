If you own a PS5, you can now get 6 months of Apple TV+ for free. As long as you have a PS5 console, a PSN account, and an Apple ID, you’re set to watch exclusive shows like Ted Lasso, See, Mythic Quest, and more. It’s as easy as logging into the Apple TV app from your console to unlock your 6 month trial.

To redeem your 6 months of Apple TV+ for free, simply find the Apple TV app on your PS5 console in the Media section and download it if you haven’t already. Once you sign in with your Apple ID, you’ll be given 6 months of Apple TV+ for free. The offer is for both new and existing subscribers, so even if you’ve already got an active Apple TV+ subscription, you’ll automatically be given 6 months free when you log in from your PS5.

This offer can only be redeemed using a PS5 console. You won’t be able to do it from the web or any other channels. However, it doesn’t seem like it will limit your Apple TV+ subscription to your PS5, so once the offer has been unlocked using your console, you can watch Apple TV+ anywhere you prefer by logging into your same account on other platforms.

The PS5 Apple TV+ offer runs for the next year and must be redeemed before July 22, 2022. You must have a payment method on file with your Apple TV+ account, and you will start to be billed $4.99 per month at the end of the trial period unless you cancel, so if you don’t intend to stay subscribed after the free trial, make sure to set a calendar reminder to cancel your subscription in six months. For existing subscribers, however, this is really a no brainer, basically giving you a free 6-month discount on your current subscription.

The terms and conditions state that the offer can only be redeemed once per PS5 console and once per Apple TV+ subscriber, so you won’t be able to game the system with multiple PSN accounts on one console (unless you have multiple PS5 consoles and multiple Apple TV+ accounts).

Will you be redeeming the PS5 Apple TV+ free trial?

[Source: PlayStation]