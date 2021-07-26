Dead Space Remake Will Come With Accessibility Features

EA Motive has said that Dead Space remake will come with accessibility options, opening the franchise up to a wider audience.

In an interview with IGN, Creative Director Roman Campos-Oriola said that a lot of things have changed over the past 12 years, and deemed accessibility options “important” to the development team and the franchise.

“Something that is also really important for us that was not there 12 years ago… is all those options or different ways to play the game if you need it,” Campos-Oriola said. “All those elements of accessibility will definitely be something important for us in terms of opening the Dead Space experience to a broader set of people that didn’t necessarily have the opportunity or could play the game when it came out.”

In the same interview, EA Chief Studios Officer Laura Miele revealed that the idea of a Dead Space remake was first floated by Motive GM Patrick Klaus a couple of years ago.

“He actually began pitching us the idea on a trip to our headquarters a couple of years ago,” Miele said. “The studio had other short term priorities but it was always something we wanted to make happen. Motive did a fantastic job with Star Wars: Squadrons last year and their general expertise in the action genre made it the right studio for this project.”

Dead Space remake is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. A release date has yet to be revealed but the game is expected to release sometime in 2023.

[Source: IGN]