Apex Legends Emergence update is coming in a few weeks and will bring with it plenty of changes that are sure to spice up the meta and keep people on their toes. Included are huge changes to the World’s Edge map, three new Arenas locations, a new thermite grenade-powered Rampage LMG and, of course, the new legend Seer. The 10th season of Apex Legends will officially launch on August 3, 2021.

Last time we covered the new legend, Seer, there was a lot of speculation as to how exactly the flamboyant moth-man’s abilities would work. Now, we finally have confirmation on the character’s ability names and details. Below is a brief description of each:

Passive: Heartseeker – Seer can see nearby enemy heartbeats while aiming down sights

Heartseeker – Seer can see nearby enemy heartbeats while aiming down sights Tactical: Focus of Attention – Seer releases microdrones in front of him, marking all enemies within the area after a slight delay. Also interrupts healing and revives, and reveals enemy locations and health to Seer and his teammates for eight seconds.

Focus of Attention – Seer releases microdrones in front of him, marking all enemies within the area after a slight delay. Also interrupts healing and revives, and reveals enemy locations and health to Seer and his teammates for eight seconds. Ultimate: Exhibit – Creates a sphere of microdrones released by his heart chamber that marks all enemies that are firing weapons or moving quickly for Seer and his teammates to see. Can be destroyed by damaging Seer’s heart chamber device like Crypto or Horizon’s ultimates.

Some other legends are also getting some much-needed buffs and nerfs in the upcoming season.

Caustic fans will be glad to know that his gas will now increase in damage every other second, instead of the 5-damage flat rate (though the gas will last 5 seconds less than before).

Horizon is also going to be able to move around a lot more freely while using her gravity lift similar to how it was pre-nerf in Season 7, though apparently not as easily as before.

Fuse’s Knuckle Cluster will last twice as long, at 6 seconds. His Ultimate, the Motherlode, will also highlight enemies even through walls.

Revenant is finally getting a nerf, as enemies will get an audio cue and visual indication when his Death Protection is about to end.

World’s Edge, as seen in the Emergence gameplay trailer below, will be getting a complete makeover with many POIs either wiped out or replaced with new buildings and terrain. The biggest change is that the lava fissure will extend to the Refinery, completely destroying the building and replacing it with the new Climatizer POI.

Sorting Factory has also gotten the same treatment, replaced with Lava Siphon. Both areas also feature a new dynamic moving gondola that allows ample moving cover transporting players across the lava-filled ravine. Additionally, Trainyard is also gone (thank god), and is replaced by a more simplified Landslide POI featuring open terrain and fewer structures.

Finally, players will also be able to destroy doors with the Rampage LMG by charging it with a Thermite grenade. Respawn Entertainment confirmed that the new weapon will take Heavy Ammo, and will fire slower than the Spitfire. Speaking of, both the Spitfire and Alternator are heading to the Care Package, while the Prowler is coming back to ground loot — though unfortunately limited to burst fire mode. Below is a full list of all of the weapon changes:

Anvil Reciever and Quick Draw removed, Pistols will automatically have Quick Draw implemented (less effect than usual, however)

L-Star can now attach barrel stabilizers and extended energy mags. Energy mag will reduce cooldown instead of add ammo.

Boosted Loader hop-up added, will apply to Hemlock and Wingman and let players reload faster as well as provide bonus ammo if reloaded at the right timing.

Marksman rifles can now attach sniper stocks

Alternator will automatically have Disruptor Rounds equipped, doing more damage to shields.

You can check out the official Apex Legends Emergence Update Gameplay Trailer below:

[Source: GameSpot]