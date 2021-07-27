Battlefield 2042, DICE’s upcoming live-service Battlefield game, will reportedly feature a slew of post-launch content through its season pass including a variety of new maps, specialist classes, weapons, and vehicles as well as cosmetics. Sources have revealed (via insider Tom Henderson, who writes the report on DualShockers) that the post-launch content will be the “most extensive” in the series’ history, and dole out a total of four season passes in its first year.

Each season pass will last roughly three months, with each season featuring one new Specialist class. Additionally, the season pass will also add one remastered map per season, in addition to the two maps coming from All Out War to the Battlefield Portal, officially announced last week.

The season passes will also reportedly have themes rumored to be based on “big weather events”, such as “tsunamis, earthquakes, volcano eruptions, and even asteroids,” whereas the remastered Portal content will be based on the remastered classic map that will return with each season. Some of the confirmed additions include popular maps from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3. While maps from Battlefield 4 and Battlefield 1 are also likely and perhaps expected in the future, DICE has not confirmed those just yet.

Furthermore, the season pass will add a total of 12 new weapons and four vehicles with each season, reportedly split down the middle between the Portal and All Out War. This will also follow the remastered map theme, which means that if the season includes maps from Battlefield 1, we’ll be seeing World War I era tanks and weapons added to the game.

As revealed in the Battlefield Portal announcement video, players will be also able to create sandbox games featuring various gadgets, weapons, and vehicles from across past titles. It’s important to note, though, that DICE has not confirmed whether the Portal will require map makers to purchase the Season Pass in order to access the era-specific content or not. However, if you’re willing to shell out the money, DICE has already confirmed that there will be a Year 1 Pass for the game which will give you access to all four season passes for free.

This information is all unconfirmed for the time being, so take it with a grain of salt until we get more official communication from EA and DICE regarding Battlefield 2042’s post-launch content plans. Battlefield 2042 releases on October 22nd.

[Source: Dualshockers]