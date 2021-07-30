Once Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut‘s Iki Island expansion is unlocked after completing the first chapter of the main story, the game will reportedly keep track of what characters you’ve met in the main storyline and affect how the player will progress in the expansion’s content. Creative Director Nate Fox and Environment Art Lead Joanna Wang explained some of the expansion’s story and upgrades, as well as the series’ future in an interview with Japanese video game site GameSpark.

In the interview, Nate Fox noted that the title Director’s Cut was decided based on the fact that much of the content were additions to the base game, as well as the fact that it added several new features taking advantage of the PS5’s new hardware and capabilities. Furthermore, he notes that the team took time and care to revamp the mounts in the game in order to make it “more than just a mode of transportation” by adding new ways to attack and charge at the enemy.

On the topic of story progression in the Iki Island expansion, Fox stated that players will be able to enjoy the new expansion even after completing the main story; players can access it anytime so long as they reach the end of the first chapter. To this, Fox mentions that the expansion features a unique storyline separate from the main quests, but will still keep track of where and who the players have visited. He adds that progression in the main game will also affect the expansion’s storyline in some way, but does not clarify how exactly this will work. Given Jin’s journey and growth through the main story in Ghost of Tsushima, it’s interesting that the expansion will be at least somewhat impacted by that.

He also revealed that Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut had been in full production since 2020, with all of Sucker Punch’s staff working remotely. Fox says that in order to film the characters’ movements and animations, the team also sent specialized motion capture equipment to actors’ houses.

When asked about the future of the series, and whether or not Ghost of Tsushima would become a regular title for Sucker Punch, Nate Fox clarified that the current plan is to discuss with the team after Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut releases. While he notes that the team would consider continuing the series, Fox states that there is no plan on how exactly that would look in the future.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches on August 20, 2021.

[Source: GameSpark]