Former Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game director and Ubisoft veteran of 16 years, Eric Baptizat, has confirmed via his LinkedIn that he’s now directing the upcoming Dead Space remake.

Back in June, folks over at Axios spotted an update to Baptizat’s LinkedIn profile, which revealed that he had quietly joined Electronic Arts’ Motive Studio to work on the then-unannounced title. Baptizat’s departure from Ubisoft was a significant development because, other than Valhalla, he was behind hit Assassin’s Creed games like Black Flag and Origins.

First reported by Video Games Chronicle, Baptizat recently updated his LinkedIn profile again to reveal his new role at EA Motive. And he isn’t the only Ubisoft veteran working on Dead Space. The game’s creative director is none other than Roman Campos-Oriola – another long-time Ubisoft developer who departed the studio after a 15-year tenure. He previously worked as creative director on For Honor, and was working in the same capacity on an undisclosed project for Ubisoft Montreal for ten months between January and October 2020.

“I’d never had the opportunity to work on a survival horror game, which is one of my favorite genres as a gamer,” Campos-Oriola said last month. “So the opportunity to work on Dead Space was like, ‘Yes, you can stop talking, I’m on my way.’ What’s really cool is not only how passionate people are at Motive, but how passionate they are about Dead Space, and how everybody is serious about remaking it as good as it can be.”

Baptizat has kept a low profile thus far.

