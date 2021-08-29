Sony recently shipped a revised version of the PlayStation 5 (both disc and digital editions), and while we’ve known that it’s 300 grams lighter than the launch model, it was unclear why…until now.

Tech YouTuber Austin Evans got his hands on the updated PS5 digital edition (CFI-1100B 01), and has found that it features a smaller heatsink and a new fan. Due to the new heatsink, the console’s internal board weighs 1368 grams. The original board weighs 1639 grams. The revised console’s fan is manufactured by Delta Electronics, and features 17 longer blades. The original fan features 23 blades.

According to Evans’ thermal testing, the new PS5 gets hotter than the original by 5.4°F to 9°F. He believes the “lighter” PS5 is a bit of a downgrade but this theory hasn’t been extensively tested yet.

“Couple people mentioning higher exhaust temps COULD mean the cooler is doing a better job dissipating heat,” Evans wrote in response to some commenters. “The thing is, Sony removed a SIZABLE amount of the heatsink on this new model. With fewer fins and smaller heatpipes it simply isn’t as efficient at moving the heat out of the console. Think about it as if it were a PC. If I remove a large CPU heatsink in favor of a smaller one the exhaust coming off my system would be hotter as the overall system temps are higher since the weaker cooler can’t cope. That’s exactly what’s going on here IMO.”

Alongside the above, the revised PS5 features a new Wi-Fi component as well as a different screw to secure the console to the base.

[Source: YouTube via PSU]