First revealed in July via a Japanese product manual, a revised model of the PlayStation 5 is now being sold in stores across Australia. As reported by Press Start Australia, new PS5 shipment that has arrived in store contains the CFI-11XX models (the launch models are CFI-1XXX).

The revision that was spotted last month was for the digital edition only, but Press Start has shared images of the new disc edition, which means both versions have been revised.

As for what’s new in this model, apparently, the screw that fastens the console to the base is now a thumb screw as opposed to one that requires a screw driver. The console is also said to be 300 grams lighter, but it’s unclear why. No internal changes have been reported thus far, but it won’t be long before we find out what other changes have been made, if any.

Such revisions are not usual, and as pointed out by the folks over at Video Games Chronicle, Sony hinted at making small revisions earlier this year to help tackle the global component shortage.

“We could find maybe a secondary resource, or by changing the design we could cope,” Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki said in April when quizzed by an investor about the component shortages. “In [the Electronics Products & Solutions business] we took a flexibility maneuver and in FY2021 we liked to flexibly adapt to the situation.”

Sony also recently registered a new wireless communication module, but it’s not known yet if it’s included in the revised PS5.

[Source: Press Start AU via VGC]