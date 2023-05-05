Hogwarts Legacy PS5 Update Adds Arachnophobia Mode

Hogwarts Legacy received a new PS5 update last night, which adds an Arachnophobia Mode for those who aren’t fans of all the spiders in the game. The enemies have been made visually tolerable, and their skitters and screeches have been removed.

The Arachnophobia Mode can be found under Accessibility Settings and can be toggled on and off anytime. In addition to the changes above, the new mode makes spider corpses invisible, but collision is still active, so players don’t get stuck.

Do note that spider images have not been removed from Field Guides.

The update also fixes the following main issues:

Resolved Lodgok’s Helm of Urtkot quest lock, preventing players from continuing with the quest

Did some laundry after students pointed out that robes looked dirty

Multiple save game fixes

Identified and resolved multiple collections and Field Guide Page issues

Resolved multiple issues that could cause the player to fall out of the world

Resolved multiple potential crashes

Performance fixes and optimizations

Resolved Levioso Statue page already collected respawning again after importing a PS4 save file to PS5.

Hogwarts Legacy’s PS5 update contains over 500 general bug fixes and improvements. For complete patch notes, head over to the official website.