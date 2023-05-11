One Piece Odyssey Story DLC Release Date Set for Reunion of Memories

The One Piece Odyssey story DLC release date has been set for Reunion of Memories, with Bandai Namco and developer ILCA announcing that new content is coming to the game soon.

When does the One Piece Odyssey Story DLC come out?

According to Bandai Namco and ILCA, the One Piece Odyssey story DLC release date is set for May 25, 2023, when the “Return of Memories” DLC will launch. The DLC lets players dive back into some of their biggest and most beloved memories of the series and will also feature a litany of “familiar and renown faces.”

Check out the One Piece Odyssey Return of Memories DLC trailer below:

In the DLC, the Straw Hat Crew will be forced back into Memoria and transported to Alabasta, albeit a different-looking one than they’re used to. The crew will then have to make their way home once again, with ILCA teasing that “one final hidden mystery” must be unraveled before they can make it back.

According to a statement from Katsuaki Tzuzuki, who is a producer on One Piece Odyssey, this upcoming DLC will “incorporate fan-favorite stories and battle segments” into the game. Tsuzuki also teased that the DLC will include a heavier focus on battles and that the development team has “prepared many battles that demand a more tactical approach, as well as some special winning conditions, so you can expect to find a new kind of challenge.”