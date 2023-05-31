Street Fighter 6 and Mega Man Series Producer Kazuhiro Tsuchiya Has Left Capcom

Street Fighter 6 and Mega Man series producer Kazuhiro Tsuchiya has apparently left Capcom after 30 years of service. Tsuchiya didn’t formally announce his departure from the company, but internet sleuths noticed that he recently updated his Twitter bio to note that he had “graduated” from Capcom.

Mega Man producer bows out on a high note with critically-acclaimed Street Fighter 6

Tsuchiya joined Capcom in the 1990s. Outside of Mega Man and Street Fighter, he worked on a number of games including Haunting Ground (Demento), Asura’s Wrath, Project X Zone, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (additional crew).

Tsuchiya directed PS2 exclusive Haunting Ground, which garnered a cult following. The game went on to be cited in two academic books.

It’s currently not known when Tsuchiya left Capcom, but he’s certainly left on a high note. Street Fighter 6, which will release worldwide on June 2, has received universal critical acclaim. The game’s PS5 version holds a score of 92/100 on Metacritic.

In our review, we praised Street Fighter 6 for welcoming newcomers and veterans alike. We also praised Capcom for taking the series’ presentation and gameplay to a new level, complete with its “World Tour” RPG.

In the absence of an official statement, it’s unclear if Tsuchiya has retired or moved on to something new.