Spider-Man 2 Map Size Confirmed, Significantly Larger Last 2 Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is still taking place in New York, but that doesn’t mean that the game will be the same size as the 2018 entry and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Insomniac Games has revealed roughly what the Spider-Man 2 map size will be and has even compared it to the scope of the last two titles.

The Spider-Man 2 map size is roughly “twice as big” as the other two games

As spotted by Gematsu, creative director Brian Intihar talked to Famitsu more about the open-world title. He said that, by adding more boroughs, the game has approximately doubled in size when put against the other two Insomniac Spider-Man titles.

“We’ve added Queens and Brooklyn this time, so roughly speaking the map size is about two times larger than the previous titles,” said Intihar. “Since these two areas are somewhat smaller and residential, I think you’ll find them different from Manhattan. We’ve prepared some unexpected situations we haven’t done before, like a battle on the river between two of the cities, so I hope you’ll look forward to them.”

Intihar’s words about these areas being different are backed up by the PlayStation Showcase demo, as Miles Morales and Peter Parker spend most of their time on the waterfront, something that wasn’t present in the prior two games. This shift might partially explain the improved water technology that Digital Foundry pointed out in a recent video, too.