Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Won’t Require Playing Part 1 According to Square Enix

Square Enix has issued yet another update on the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The company has revealed fans won’t need to play Final Fantasy 7 Remake in order to understand Rebirth.

On Twitter, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth co-director Motomu Toriyama answered a question asking if players need to have played Final Fantasy 7 Remake to enjoy Rebirth. According to Toriyama, the answer is no.

The director revealed the developers have “made preparations” to ensure anyone can enjoy the game.

What exactly those preparations are remain unclear as of now. However, fans have already speculated it to mean a short recap video for those who need it. Previously, installments of the Kingdom Hearts series have included lengthy explainer videos for newcomers; Square Enix may take the same route here.

The announcement came as Square Enix continues to update fans with information about the upcoming game. Most recently, they shared news that development is continuing to progress, and that the publisher is hard at work on “nailing down a release date.”

FF7 Rebirth will launch exclusively on the PS5.