Spider-Man 2 PS5 Disc Owners Can Upgrade to Receive Digital Deluxe Content

Insomniac Games has confirmed that those who opt to purchase Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 on disc will be offered an upgrade path to grab Digital Deluxe edition content. Following yesterday’s reveal of various special editions and pre-orders at Summer Game Fest 2023, some fans expressed concerns that they will miss out on the additional content should they want to purchase a disc. Fortunately, that won’t be the case.

How much will Spider-Man 2 PS5 disc upgrade to Digital Deluxe cost?

Insomniac Games hasn’t said how much standard disc owners will have to fork out to upgrade to Digital Deluxe, but it’s likely to be the difference between the two, so expect to pay at least $10.

Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe edition includes all pre-order bonuses, 10 unique suits (5 each for Peter and Miles), additional Photo Mode frames and stickers, and 2 additional skill points. Pre-order bonuses include Arachknight Suit for Peter with 3 additional color variants), Shadow Spider Suit for Miles with 3 additional color variants, Web Grabber gadget, and 3 skill points.

You will be able to purchase an upgrade to the Digital Deluxe content from the physical version. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 8, 2023

Spider-Man 2 pre-orders will go live on June 16. The game’s Collector’s Edition will be available exclusively via PS Direct in the U.S. and U.K., and participating retailers in regions without PS Direct.