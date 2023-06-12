AEW: Fight Forever Tag Team Mode Detailed in New Trailer

THQ Nordic and All Elite Wrestling unveiled the tag team mode for its highly anticipated game AEW: Fight Forever on Monday.

What is AEW: Fight Forever’s tag team mode?

Much like the name suggests, AEW: Fight Forever’s tag team mode is simply a mode that allows players to put together tag team matches. In a new trailer for the mode, players can be seen duking it out in the ring with some of All Elite Wrestling’s most iconic teams, doing team-based attacks, and even attacking the referee.

Check out a new trailer for the game’s tag team action below:

Alongside the tag team mode, AEW: Fight Forever will feature a ton of things wrestling game fans have come to know, including a career mode known as “Road to Elite,” online co-op, tag team matches, wrestler customization, daily and weekly challenges, over 40 weapons, and “signature AEW arenas” and modes like Casino Battle Royale, Falls Count Anywhere, Unsanctioned Lights Out, and Exploding Barbed Wire.

AEW: Fight Forever is set to release on June 29, 2023, and will release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|C, PC, and Nintendo Switch