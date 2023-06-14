The Last of Us Clicker Statue Announced From Dark Horse

Naughty Dog may not be announcing any The Last of Us-related games for the series’ 10th anniversary, but that doesn’t mean fans don’t have anything to look forward to. Dark Horse revealed that it is making a Last of Us clicker statue that’s expected to ship out sometime between January and March of 2024.

The Last of Us clicker statue is based on the game’s sequel

The statue is available for pre-order on Dark Horse’s website for $199.99. Pre-orders will last until August 2 at 5 p.m. PT, and pre-orders placed on June 14 will get an extra 10% off.

This enraged clicker is 12 inches tall and stands on a 10-inch base. This polyresin statue was created by the artists at Level52 Studios, a company that has made statues for all sorts of games like God of War, MediEvil, Borderlands 3, Ghost of Tsushima, and Days Gone.

Dark Horse has created a few The Last of Us statues in the past. The company has sold statues of Joel, Abby, and Ellie all from The Last of Us Part II. There are even three Ellie statues, one with a machete and two with a bow. The Ellie ones are the cheapest of the bunch and this new clicker statue is the same price as the Abby and Joel statues.