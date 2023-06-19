Tokyo Revengers Game Announced, Release Date Window Revealed

Victor Entertainment has announced a new action RPG based on hit manga and anime Tokyo Revengers. The game is slated for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices.

It has no official title, but will launch as a free-to-play title this winter in Japan; item-based microtransactions will be included. According to Victor Entertainment, Tokyo Revengers will allow players to experience events from the main story of Tokyo Revengers.

Check out a brief teaser trailer for the game below:

What is Tokyo Revengers about?

“Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang,” reads the official synopsis for the series. “He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he’s a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto’s most sinister delinquent gang!”

Tokyo Revengers debuted to rave reviews earlier this year and ran for 24 episodes before concluding its first season.