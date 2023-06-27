PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – June 27, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

June’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PS5/PS4)

NBA 2K23 (PS5/PS4)

Trek to Yomi (PS4/PS5)

PS4 & PS5 Games

Arcade Archives SPLATTER HOUSE

Big Adventure: Trip to Europe

The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales

C-Smash VRS

CATE P

Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine

Fastest on the Buzzer

FINAL FANTASY XVI

Firefight!

A Frog Game

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie

Hubris

Masternoid

Mirror 2 – Console Edition

Moonshine Inc.

Neko Secret Homecoming Light

Nova Lands

Raging Bytes

Road Bustle 2

Rogue Legacy 2

Skautfold: Usurper

SOULVARS

Story of Seasons : A Wonderful life

Sugar Tanks

SWOON!EARTH ESCAPE

Tower Up

Tricks Magician

The Wonderful One: After School Hero

