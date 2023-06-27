PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – June 27, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
June’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PS5/PS4)
- NBA 2K23 (PS5/PS4)
- Trek to Yomi (PS4/PS5)
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Arcade Archives SPLATTER HOUSE
- Big Adventure: Trip to Europe
- The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales
- C-Smash VRS
- CATE P
- Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine
- Fastest on the Buzzer
- FINAL FANTASY XVI
- Firefight!
- A Frog Game
- Harmony: The Fall of Reverie
- Hubris
- Masternoid
- Mirror 2 – Console Edition
- Moonshine Inc.
- Neko Secret Homecoming Light
- Nova Lands
- Raging Bytes
- Road Bustle 2
- Rogue Legacy 2
- Skautfold: Usurper
- SOULVARS
- Story of Seasons : A Wonderful life
- Sugar Tanks
- SWOON!EARTH ESCAPE
- Tower Up
- Tricks Magician
- The Wonderful One: After School Hero