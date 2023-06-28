Minecraft Movie Starring Jason Momoa Sets Shooting Start Date

There’s been talk of a Minecraft movie adaptation for years now, but it looks as though shooting will finally begin later on this year. It also looks as though Jason Mamoa will feature in it.

Imagine Aquaman in Minecraft’s world

Back in 2019, it was suggested that the Minecraft movie would be with us by 2022. Obviously, that didn’t happen, but it looks as though things are moving forward for the big-screen version of Mojang’s game.

That’s according to a recent production list (via PC Gamer), which says that, while currently in pre-production, filming for Minecraft will begin on August 7, 2023. In New Zealand no less.

It also gives a brief overview of the plot of the movie, saying that the Ender Dragon is on a “path of destruction,” and it’s up to a “young girl and her group of unlikely adventurers” to save the day.

Attached to direct is Jared Hess, a name many of you will be familiar with if you’re a fan of Napoleon Dynamite or Nacho Libre. Perhaps most interesting of all is Aquaman himself being on board for the project.

While it doesn’t say what role he’ll be playing, the production list shows that Jason Mamoa is cast in the Minecraft film. According to PC Gamer, there are also rumors that Pedro Pascal, who recently played Joel in the Last of Us TV adaptation, could be involved as well.

Minecraft coming to the big screen has been in the pipeline for some time now. Adapting the blocky sandbox game to a movie has been in serious discussion as far back as 2014, but now it seems to be happening at long last.

While Minecraft has been pretty much a standalone release, we have seen spinoffs in the gaming industry, such as this year’s Minecraft Legends. However, this will be the first time we’ll get to see it come to life on film.