Xbox Game Pass Deals Often Block PS Plus Release, Sony Reveals

Sony has revealed that contrary to Microsoft’s claims, it is in fact Xbox Game Pass that often mandates exclusivity, blocking out PS Plus releases. In August 2022, Microsoft claimed that Sony pays for what it calls “blocking rights” to keep games off of Game Pass. According to documents submitted by Sony in the Microsoft and Activision vs. FTC court battle, it is Microsoft that requires subscription exclusivity.

PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass make competing bids for games

The document in question, which has now been pulled but seen by multiple outlets, reveals that Microsoft and Sony make competing bids for games to go on their respective subscription services. Sony claims that it does not “typically” require subscription exclusivity, but Microsoft is more aggressive on that front. Two of the games that Sony lost the bids to were Valheim and Immortality.

“Microsoft often requires that titles included in Game Pass — particularly titles offered on Game Pass the same day they are released — not be made available on other subscription services,” the document reads.

Microsoft has heavily promoted day-one launches for Xbox Game Pass whereas Sony has maintained that it’s not financially viable to launch games on subscription services.

The mud-slinging will continue for yet another day in court today.