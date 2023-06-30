RayStorm and RayCrisis HD Collections Out Today for Classic Shmups

In partnership with Taito, Inin Games has announced on Friday that it will be releasing a dual collection of RayStorm and RayCrisis HD Collection, which is available now both in digital and physical formats.

Both versions of the games are available

The classic arcade shoot ’em ups will come bundled together, and feature both the original versions of the game, as well as their HD remastered versions. RayStorm was originally released in 1996 for the PlayStation, Sega Saturn, and eventually the Xbox 360.

RayCrisis, which acted as a prequel to RayForce, released in 1998 and was originally a PlayStation home release before moving to PC and seeing a mobile port in 2017. Alongside the digital releases of the game, Inin is also partnering with Strictly Limited Games to release physical versions of the games in a variety of collections as well.

The game’s are up now on Strictly Limited’s site, and are limited to just over 1,000 copies, so fans will have to act quick if they want to grab one.