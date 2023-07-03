Persona 5 Tactica Gameplay Trailer Breaks Down Joker, Morgana, and New Character

Persona 5 Tactica is more of a tactical spin on the series, which was hinted at in the debut trailer. Atlus has now released a more substantial trailer before its release on November 17 that breaks down some of the characters in the game.

The new Persona 5 Tactica trailer explains the gameplay

Players will get to make their squad of three characters from a collection of “beloved heroes” that each have their own abilities and Personas. They can be customized in various and unnamed ways, too. Joker, the leader of the Phantom Thieves, is a long-ranged hero that focuses on single targets. His Phantom Judge skill damages enemies in range even if they are guarding.

Morgana, the cat that’s not a cat, is adept at knocking enemies out of cover. His wide-ranging Winds of Time skill not only blows foes out of their hiding spots, but damages them, too.

Morgana and Joker are two established characters, but Erina is new to the franchise and was the final hero covered in the trailer. She’s a “mysterious revolutionary with a strong sense of justice.” Unlike Joker, she excels at targeting multiple enemies, but can also output a high amount of damage. Her Flag of Freedom skill puts a flag in the ground that weakens enemies in its radius while also healing allies.

This trailer was shown at a recent panel at Anime Expo, which also featured voice actors from the game, like Leeanna Albanese (Erina), Matthew Mercer (Yusuke), Cherami Leigh (Makoto) and Xanthe Huynh (Haru).