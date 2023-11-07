Persona 3 Reload Trailer Introduces Team Navigator Fuuka Yamagishi

With most of the main characters now being showcased, the latest Persona 3 Reload trailer has shown off another iconic S.E.E.S. member — the navigator Fuuka Yamagishi.

In the trailer for the remake, Fuuka — voiced by Suzie Yeung — is shown using her Persona, Lucia. Unlike most of the S.E.E.S. members, Fuuka doesn’t directly take part in battles. Instead, she’s able to grant the party with buffs during fights. Not only that, but as the video shows, Fuuka is able to help the party travers Tartarus with her navigational skills, which include cloaking them from wandering enemies and other handy abilities.

Check out the Fuuka-focused Persona 3 Reload trailer on YouTube below:

Persona 3 Reload is set to release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on February 2, 2024. The Atlus remake features a new English voice cast as well as some gameplay alterations to modernize some of the original’s mechanics.

What is Persona 3 Reload about?

“Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour ‘hidden’ between one day and the next,” reads the game’s official synopsis. “Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever. Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era.”