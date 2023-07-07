River City: Rival Showdown Announced for Consoles

River City: Rival Showdown originally launched on the 3DS in 2016 in Japan and worldwide in 2017, but now it is getting a wider release for other platforms. Arc System Works announced that the retro brawler was making its way to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on October 12 for $24.99.

The River City: Rival Showdown will have new features

The new version of River City: Rival Showdown (which is a remake of the first River City Ransom) will have the main game, as well as more settings, new attacks, online play, “tightened controls,” additional storylines, improved graphics, and a brand-new prequel story. This prequel is called “Cold-Blooded Hardcore Yamada-kun” and has players controlling the evil boss Yamada and figuring out his “dark machinations.” Arc System Works also noted that special moves have also been upgraded “to be more spectacular,” but it’s unclear if it is comparing this port just to the 3DS original or to the original River City Ransom.

This port also includes the 2D fighting game-esque Double Dragon Duel 2023 that pits two players against each other. This mode can also be played online. Arc System Works claims it is an “all-new” mode, but it remains to seen how it differs from the Double Dragon Duel mode from the 3DS original (new characters are hinted at, though).

River City: Rival Showdown still takes place over a four-day period and has multiple endings. It’s nonlinear and requires that players manage their time well in order to gain enough power and come out victorious.

River City: Rival Showdown was received relatively well back for its original release, as it garnered an average score of 77. This new port also was first shown in a recent issue of Famitsu before its official announcement.