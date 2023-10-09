PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning October 9, 2023

The list of new PS5 and PS4 games arriving during the week beginning October 9, 2023, has a lack of AAA titles but still packs plenty of variety. The highlight will be the release of Roblox on PS4 consoles several years after its debut on Xbox. Meanwhile, Lords of the Fallen brings more soulslike combat to the PS5.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of October 9 and 15, 2023.

PS5 Games

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs (October 10)

BLINNK and the Vacuum of Space (October 10)

Farworld Pioneers (October 10)

Honkai: Star Rail (October 10)

Lil Gator Game (October 10)

Long Gone Days (October 10)

Wild Card Football (October 10)

RedRaptor (October 11)

From Space (October 12)

Haunted House (October 12)

Propagation: Paradise Hotel (October 12)

Saltsea Chronicles (October 12)

Kittengumi: The Sakabato’s Thief (October 13)

Lords of the Fallen (October 13)

The Grinch: Christmas Adventures (October 13)

Transformers Earthspark – Expedition (October 13)

PS4 Games

Builder Simulator (October 9)

Mage and Monsters (October 9)

Two Lane (October 9)

Corruption – Political Simulator Strategy (October 10)

Farworld Pioneers (October 10)

Lil Gator Game (October 10)

Long Gone Days (October 10)

Roblox (October 10)

Wild Card Football (October 10)

RedRaptor (October 11)

United Assault – World War 2 (October 11)

From Space (October 12)

Haunted House (October 12)

Re.Surs (October 12)

River City: Rival Showdown (October 12)

Kittengumi: The Sakabato’s Thief (October 13)

Overdelivery (October 13)

The Grinch: Christmas Adventures (October 13)

Transformers Earthspark – Expedition (October 13)

There are 16 games coming to PS5, while PS4 players get a longer list of 19 new game releases. CI Games’ new fantasy RPG Lords of the Fallen aims to reach new heights in the soulslike genre despite concerns over genre saturation. Meanwhile, Sony reviewed and relaxed some of its policies on safeguarding children to finally allow Roblox onto its PlayStation consoles.

miHoYo’s free space fantasy RPG Honkai: Star Rail arrives on PS5 this week following its successful introduction to PC and mobile. A PS4 version is planned for the future. Finally, there are plenty of tie-in games to keep people occupied, such as Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs, The Grinch: Christmas Adventures, and Transformers Earthspark – Expedition.