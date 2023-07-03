PlayStation Hoping to Get Roblox After Tough Stance on Child Exploitation

Following rumors and leaks, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has confirmed that he’s working on having Roblox release on the PS5 in the near future. While Ryan didn’t mention a specific platform, we can safely assume that PS5 is a lock. Whether the game releases on the PS4 or not remains to be seen.

Sony has “relaxed” some policies to allow Roblox on PS5

Confirmation that Sony is pursuing Roblox came via documents submitted in court as part of the Microsoft and Activision vs. FTC case last week. As reported by Axios, Ryan told investors as far back as early 2022 that Sony “reviewed and relaxed” some policies in place to safeguard children in order to get Roblox on PlayStation.

For context, Roblox has been a subject of numerous investigations and reports revolving around child exploitation. The game has been accused of enabling predators to trick and lure children in myriad of ways, with developer Roblox Corporation facing criticism for not doing enough to crack down on predatory behavior within its community.

“Historically, because of the large number of children that play on the PlayStation, we have been very careful with regards to opening them up to anything that could potentially exploit them,” Ryan was quoted as saying. “We have been conservative for too long, and now we are currently engaging with people at Roblox.”