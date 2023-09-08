Lords of the Fallen Dev Acknowledges Soulslike Genre Saturation

Developer and publisher CI Games has acknowledged the influx of Soulslike games but is keen to differentiate its Lords of the Fallen series. Lords of the Fallen sequel isn’t the only upcoming game inspired by the Soulslike genre, with Lies of P vying for players’ time on September 19.

CI Games thinks its approach to Soulslike games will stand out

During an interview with PCGamesN, creative director Cezar Virtuso and art director Alexandre Chaudret said that the team is slightly worried about Soulslike genre saturation, especially from a business standpoint. However, the team believes that it’s capable of reaching new heights within the genre, and players will always welcome good games regardless of the category they fall under.

“Yes, we are worried,” Virtuso said. “But at the same time, if we’re true to ourselves and dig deep into our well, no one is going to reach the depths that we have reached.” “It’s worrying in the sense that we want to succeed from a business standpoint,” Chaudret added. “But I think players are not at all against just having more good games. If we do a good game, people will be super happy.

Lords of the Fallen will be released on October 13 for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.