Lords of the Fallen Gameplay Video Previews Boss Fights, Dual Worlds

A new Lords of the Fallen gameplay video has been released, offering up an in-depth look at the upcoming game ahead of its launch on October 13, 2023 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

What’s in the new Lords of the Fallen gameplay video?

The new gameplay video offers up a detailed look at how players will take down enemies. This includes an early look at one of the game’s first boss fights, a knight that guards a bridge players must proceed past.

In the video, players get a preview of some of the melee, magic, and ranged attacks that are available in Lords of the Fallen, as well as one of the game’s core mechanics.

Check out the Lords of the Fallen gameplay video below:

Shortly after defeating the boss, the video introduces the Umbral Lamp, a tool that allows players to peer into the undead world of Umbral, which exists as a counterpart to Axiom, the game’s main world. Using the lamp, players can look at what’s happening in the other world and even travel there by consuming a life.

The undead world of Umbral also features its own set of enemies, collectibles, and areas that let you return to the world of Axiom and level up. The video details the three different schools of sorcery that players can master, each of which come with their own attacks and build requirements

The end of the video also teases the co-op aspect of Lords of the Fallen, with two players taking on a colossal boss. According to Hexworks‘ creative director Cezar Virtosu in an interview with Edge Magazine, co-op in Lords of the Fallen is made to be “seamless and untethered,” and won’t require any in-game items to make work, as it does in other Souls-like games.