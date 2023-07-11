PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – July 11, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
July’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Alan Wake Remastered (PS5/PS4)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS5/PS4)
- Endling – Extinction is Forever (PS4/PS5)
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Arcade Archives POLE POSITION
- City Limits
- EchoBlade
- Feeble Light
- Froggy Crossing
- Garlic
- Gimmick! Special Edition
- GYLT
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie
- Necrosmith
- Real Truck Driver Simulator USA : Car Games
- SCARF
- Split
- Toons Kart
- The Valiant
- Zombie Town