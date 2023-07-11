PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – July 11, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

July’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Alan Wake Remastered (PS5/PS4)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS5/PS4)

Endling – Extinction is Forever (PS4/PS5)

PS4 & PS5 Games

Arcade Archives POLE POSITION

City Limits

EchoBlade

Feeble Light

Froggy Crossing

Garlic

Gimmick! Special Edition

GYLT

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie

Necrosmith

Real Truck Driver Simulator USA : Car Games

SCARF

Split

Toons Kart

The Valiant

Zombie Town

