The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Trailer Previews More Grisly Kills

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is just a month from its launch, but Gun Interactive still has more to show. The asymmetrical horror title’s latest trailer focuses on even more ways the survivors can be maimed.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is full of stabbing and slicing

The trailer in question showed up at the IGN x ID@Xbox Digital Showcase. It gave another brief overview of its three-on-four nature, but focused more on the killers and their brutal executions. The grisly murders were even highlighted by community representative Andy Cleves, as some had previously stated that The Texas Chain Saw Massacre’s kills weren’t sadistic enough.

A lot of the game’s trailers and screenshots have taken place during the day at the family’s house, but this latest one’s nighttime setting gives it a bit of a darker tone. And while it is launching on Game Pass on August 18, PlayStation players can still score a discount since it is a $39.99 game that’s also 10% off until it comes out.