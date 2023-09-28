Greg Nicotero Creates New Leatherface Design for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Legendary FX Creator and The Walking Dead director Greg Nicotero has designed a new look Leatherface for Gun’s Texas Chain Saw Massacre game.

Leatherface becomes a whole new Creepshow

Designed by Special Makeup FX Artist and founder of KNB EFX Group, the Nicotero Leatherface is a new Leatherface, with a new saw, a new sound, and a brand new universal Leatherface kill, all for $15.99 and coming this October. You can take a look at the unique design in the reveal video below.

Gun Interactive President and CEO, Wes Keltner, sat down with Special Makeup FX legend, Greg Nicotero in a video to discuss the process of crafting this new face for our favorite Family member.

If you aren’t sure who Greg Nicotero is, Gun’s description should give you an idea.

”Greg Nicotero is an icon of horror and a master of his craft, making his first foray into the gaming industry with his collaboration with Gun and Sumo. Starting his journey as a special makeup effects artist on Day of the Dead, Nicotero has brought to life true terror and realism throughout his influential career. He has not only dominated but also innovated and pushed the horror genre into a realm of realism where his work sticks with you long after a film has faded to black.”

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is an asymmetrical multiplayer game that sees 3 members of the family against 4 survivors. Set up as a prequel to the 1974 movie of the same name, it features the same deranged family and locations, but with a fresh set of potential victims and even new family members.

It was reviewed favorably when it was released last month, with many finding it to be a breath of fresh air in the multiplayer horror space.