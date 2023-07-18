PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – July 18, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

July’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Alan Wake Remastered (PS5/PS4)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS5/PS4)

Endling – Extinction is Forever (PS4/PS5)

PSVR Games

Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR

PS4 & PS5 Games

Arcade Archives STRATO FIGHTER

Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg

B99 Overclocked

Construction Machine Simulator 2023 : Hard Truck Work Job

Ed-0: Zombie Uprising

Exoprimal

Killsquad

LISA: Definitive Edition

Mega Party – A Tootuff Adventure

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

OXENFREE II: Lost Signals

REMEDIUM: Sentinels

Rocket Car : Ultimate Ball League Machines

Sea Horizon

Strike Team Gladius

Super Kids Racing – City Edition

UltraGoodness

Unimime – Unicycle Madness

Viewfinder

Words Of Wisdom

