PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – July 18, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
July’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Alan Wake Remastered (PS5/PS4)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS5/PS4)
- Endling – Extinction is Forever (PS4/PS5)
PSVR Games
- Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Arcade Archives STRATO FIGHTER
- Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg
- B99 Overclocked
- Construction Machine Simulator 2023 : Hard Truck Work Job
- Ed-0: Zombie Uprising
- Exoprimal
- Killsquad
- LISA: Definitive Edition
- Mega Party – A Tootuff Adventure
- NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
- OXENFREE II: Lost Signals
- REMEDIUM: Sentinels
- Rocket Car : Ultimate Ball League Machines
- Sea Horizon
- Strike Team Gladius
- Super Kids Racing – City Edition
- UltraGoodness
- Unimime – Unicycle Madness
- Viewfinder
- Words Of Wisdom