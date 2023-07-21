Final Fantasy 16 Sales Are ‘Extremely Strong,’ Says Square Enix

In a departure from the norm, Square Enix has officially responded to all the hoopla surrounding Final Fantasy 16 sales. Quizzed about reports that the game hasn’t performed all that well, Square Enix insisted that Final Fantasy 16 has had an “extremely strong” start.

Final Fantasy 16 sales should be seen relative to PS5 install base

In a statement to IGN, Square Enix said that FF16 has performed well considering the PS5’s install base — echoing what many have pointed out in response to sales comparisons with past titles.

“Taking into consideration the sales figures of the acclaimed Final Fantasy 7 Remake and the difference in size of the install base of the PlayStation 4 at the time of this title’s release, we can see that the attach rate of Final Fantasy 16 is considerably high, given the PS5 install base,” Square Enix said, adding that it considers FF16’s initial results to be “extremely strong.” The company also said that it will “continue to carry out a wide range of initiatives” to encourage more people to play the game.

Square Enix has earned a reputation for openly expressing its disappointment with game sales. The company said as much with reference to the popular Tomb Raider (2013) reboot among numerous other titles. Earlier this year, Square Enix admitted that Forspoken has flopped. In light of this, we’ll take the official word on FF16 sales over a random Twitter profile’s.