Elden Ring Update 1.10 Makes PvP and Critical Hit Adjustments

FromSoftware took Elden Ring down for maintenance this morning, rolling out update 1.10 to make PvP and balance adjustments. Single-player improvements revolve around critical hits and bug fixes.

The update is available on all platforms including the PS4 and PS5, and is mandatory for online play. Complete patch notes are as follows:

PvP exclusive adjustments

Increased poise damage of all weapons and some spells and incantations.

Increased poise when attacking with some skills, spells, incantations and some types of weapon attacks that generates poise.

Added damage reduction when performing attacks with some skills, spells and incantations and some types of weapon attacks that generates poise.

Critical hit angles have been extended.

Decreased the invulnerability window of the Quick Step and Hound’s Step skills.

Decreased the damage reduction granted by some skills, incantations and items.

General balance adjustments

Increased critical hit damage.

Decreased recovery time after a missed critical hit.

Increased poise damage of attacks that occur after missing a critical hit.

Bug fixes and other changes

Adjusted the player damage animation so that the attack direction is not unintentionally shifted when getting hit while attacking with some types of weapons that generates poise.

Fixed a bug that prevented some spells and incantations from causing damage while under the effect of some skills and items.

Fixed a bug that caused the effects of the Sacred Order skill to continue after switching weapons.

Corrected some text in certain languages.

Elden Ring is due to receive the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, a release date for which has yet to be announced.