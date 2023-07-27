Elden Ring Update 1.10 Makes PvP and Critical Hit Adjustments

FromSoftware took Elden Ring down for maintenance this morning, rolling out update 1.10 to make PvP and balance adjustments. Single-player improvements revolve around critical hits and bug fixes.
Elden Ring update 1.10 patch notes – July 27, 2023
The update is available on all platforms including the PS4 and PS5, and is mandatory for online play. Complete patch notes are as follows:
PvP exclusive adjustments
- Increased poise damage of all weapons and some spells and incantations.
- Increased poise when attacking with some skills, spells, incantations and some types of weapon attacks that generates poise.
- Added damage reduction when performing attacks with some skills, spells and incantations and some types of weapon attacks that generates poise.
- Critical hit angles have been extended.
- Decreased the invulnerability window of the Quick Step and Hound’s Step skills.
- Decreased the damage reduction granted by some skills, incantations and items.
General balance adjustments
- Increased critical hit damage.
- Decreased recovery time after a missed critical hit.
- Increased poise damage of attacks that occur after missing a critical hit.
Bug fixes and other changes
- Adjusted the player damage animation so that the attack direction is not unintentionally shifted when getting hit while attacking with some types of weapons that generates poise.
- Fixed a bug that prevented some spells and incantations from causing damage while under the effect of some skills and items.
- Fixed a bug that caused the effects of the Sacred Order skill to continue after switching weapons.
- Corrected some text in certain languages.
Elden Ring is due to receive the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, a release date for which has yet to be announced.